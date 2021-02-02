WATCH: Stock picks — Distell and Visa

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Distell as his stock pick of the day and Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Visa.

Shutte said: “I’m going for a domestic company tonight, it’s one that I have spoken about before on the show and it is Distell. They’re in a tough space at the moment but what you are buying here is a locally run company with a really resilient portfolio.”

Kruger said: “I’m going for Visa, they came out with their results last week and they did slightly better than analysts expected and they’re still expecting a growth of around 8% this year.”