WATCH: Stock picks — Distell and Visa

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Mia Kruger from Kruger International talk to Business Day TV

02 February 2021 - 09:49 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Distell as his stock pick of the day and Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Visa.

Shutte said: “I’m going for a domestic company tonight, it’s one that I have spoken about before on the show and it is Distell. They’re in a tough space at the moment but what you are buying here is a locally run company with a really resilient portfolio.”

Kruger said: “I’m going for Visa, they came out with their results last week and they did slightly better than analysts expected and they’re still expecting a growth of around 8% this year.”

Or listen to the full audio:

