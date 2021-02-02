Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Microsoft
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
02 February 2021 - 08:52
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Microsoft as his stock pick of the day.
“In and among the whole GameStop uproar, I’m going to ... be extremely boring. I’m going with possibly the highest-quality stock in the world, which is Microsoft in our opinion.”
