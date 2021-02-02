Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Microsoft

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

02 February 2021 - 08:52 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/GLEB STOCK
Image:

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Microsoft as his stock pick of the day.

“In and among the whole GameStop uproar, I’m going to ... be extremely boring. I’m going with possibly the highest-quality stock in the world, which is Microsoft in our opinion.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Liquid Telecom doubles down on cloud business

Liquid is expanding its cloud business, security services and other technologies on top of its existing telecoms capability
Companies
16 hours ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Microsoft and cash

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
Markets
5 days ago

CHRIS ROPER: Soon, you won’t have to let people die

Microsoft has patented technology that will allow it to use the data of the deceased to turn them into chatbots
Features
5 days ago

Cabling Africa: the great data race to serve the ‘last billion’

Internet giants eye the edge that investing in upgrading digital infrastructure could give them
Opinion
1 day ago

Get more Covid-19 vaccines approved and factories producing, Bill Gates urges

The Gates Foundation has provided direct support to vaccine manufacturers to enable them to produce shots developed by other companies
National
6 days ago

