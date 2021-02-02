Oil prices rise as producers cut crude output

Tokyo — Oil prices rose around 1% on Tuesday after producers showed they were cutting crude output in line with their commitments on restraint, supporting a market thrown out of kilter by weak demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude was up 51c, or 0.9%, at $56.86 a barrel by 1.34am GMT, while US oil gained 53c, or 1%, to $54.08 a barrel. Both contracts rose more than 2% in the previous session.

Oil cartel Opec crude production increased for a seventh month in January, a Reuters survey found, after the cartel and its allies agreed to ease supply curbs further, but the growth was smaller than expected.

Opec was pumping 25.75-million barrels a day in January, the survey found, up 160,000 from December.

Russian output increased in January but in line with the agreement on reducing production, while in Kazakhstan oil volume fell for the month. Both countries are members of the Opec+ grouping that banded together to help support prices with production cuts.

“The critical takeaway from yesterday’s oil market recovery rally is that Opec+ members seem to be taking their commitment to output cuts to the heart,” said Stephen Innes, global markets strategist at Axi. “Having Opec+ singing from the same hymn page is music to every oil trader’s ears,” he said.

Russian oil and gas condensate output rose by 120,000 barrels a day to 10.16-million in January from December, after the agreement on production restraint, two sources familiar with the data told Reuters on Monday.

Kazakhstan cut its oil production by 2% in January from the previous month due to power outages, which also improved its compliance with the Opec+ deal, two industry sources familiar with the matter said and Reuters calculations showed on Monday.

Helping to support prices, a blizzard hitting a large area of the northeastern US is pushing up demand for heating fuel.

Reuters