Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand gains on easing of Covid-19 restrictions Sentiment is more upbeat as level 3 restrictions are eased and the first batch of vaccines arrives BL PREMIUM

The rand firmed for a fourth straight day on Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa eased Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, and SA’s first batch of vaccines landed in the country.

On Monday night, Ramaphosa shortened the curfew, reopened beaches and removed the total ban on alcohol sales. Some restrictions, however, remain in place...