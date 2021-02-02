MARKET WRAP: Rand gains on easing of Covid-19 restrictions
Sentiment is more upbeat as level 3 restrictions are eased and the first batch of vaccines arrives
02 February 2021 - 19:01
The rand firmed for a fourth straight day on Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa eased Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, and SA’s first batch of vaccines landed in the country.
On Monday night, Ramaphosa shortened the curfew, reopened beaches and removed the total ban on alcohol sales. Some restrictions, however, remain in place...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now