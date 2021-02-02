Markets

Market data — February 2 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

02 February 2021 - 22:55
Picture: 123RF/PHONG PHAN
Picture: 123RF/PHONG PHAN

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE may benefit from positive Asian markets on ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand strengthens and JSE gains ahead ...
Markets
3.
Silver falls as stellar rally loses steam
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — Distell and Visa
Markets
5.
Oil price posts big rise on news of restrained ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.