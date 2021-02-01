Markets

Oil rises as inventories fall and on economic recovery optimism

Goldman Sachs sees oil prices rising to $65 by July as Opec oil output rose in January, but less than forecast

01 February 2021 - 12:50 Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
London — Oil prices rose on Monday, buoyed by falling inventories and hopes of a swifter global economic recovery, though halting vaccine rollouts and renewed travel restrictions capped gains.

Brent crude was up 46c, or 0.8%, at $55.50 a barrel by 10.02am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 31c, or 0.6%, to $52.51. Both benchmarks gained nearly 8% in January.

“Positive risk sentiment is one factor helping oil prices. The outlook of an ongoing decline in oil inventories over the coming weeks, as result of lower production from Saudi Arabia, is also helping crude,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

He said he expects Brent to hit $60 barrel by mid-year.

Goldman Sachs said prices could rise to $65 a barrel by July, forecasting an oil market deficit of 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2021, a higher level than its previous prediction of 500,000 bpd.

Oil cartel Opec oil output rose for a seventh month in January, a Reuters survey found, after the group and its allies, including Russia (Opec+), agreed to ease supply curbs further, though the production growth was smaller than expected.

“Opec is continuing to implement the agreed production cuts in a disciplined manner ... which is one of the main reasons why oil prices are so stable,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

US oil and gas drillers are gearing up for a pick-up in demand. As higher prices make new wells profitable again, they added rigs for a sixth month in a row in January.

US production data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed output rose above 11-million bpd in November, the first time it has exceeded that figure since April.

Reuters

