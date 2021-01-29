WATCH: Stock wars — revenge of the short squeeze

What a week we’ve had, dominated by the WallStreetBets Redditors who took on the hedge fund Goliath and won, until Robinhood changed the rules of the game. Vaccine trials continue, the IRBA board has been dissolved and the International Monetary Fund tells SA to up its game.

To review the week that was, Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; and Raymond Parsons, professor in the school of business and governance at North West University