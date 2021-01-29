Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and Alibaba

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV

29 January 2021 - 08:11 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Alibaba.

Duys said: “My pick is British American Tobacco, I think we’re in a world where interest rates are low and valuations are quite expensive. BAT is a business that is yielding 7.7% in pound sterling terms. It’s most likely going to grow in stock lines with margin expansion which means you’re going to get growth in earnings.”

Booysen said: “I would probably go for Alibaba at the moment, and if you look at the Alibaba chart you’ll see there has been a gradual uptrend and a nice pull back from very overbought levels.”

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV

Dry but high: Distell buys into dope

Barred from selling booze, Distell has dipped into the cannabis market. It’s not as off-the-wall as it seems
Money & Investing
1 day ago

TELITA SNYCKERS: Is vaping just another smokescreen from big tobacco?

This new generation of cigarettes — whether it is marketed as 'heat-not-burn', ‘electronic’ or ‘vaping' — is more than just a new product line for ...
Opinion
1 week ago

China central bank adviser warns about asset bubbles

Signs grow that Beijing is growing wary of how cheap and plentiful liquidity has stoked excess in markets
World
2 days ago

Hong Kong equity traders pay up for bullish Tencent derivatives in buying frenzy

Price of one contract, which bets the stock will rise past HK$800 by expiry, surged as much as 61,100%
Companies
4 days ago

