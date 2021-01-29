Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and Alibaba
Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV
Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Alibaba.
Duys said: “My pick is British American Tobacco, I think we’re in a world where interest rates are low and valuations are quite expensive. BAT is a business that is yielding 7.7% in pound sterling terms. It’s most likely going to grow in stock lines with margin expansion which means you’re going to get growth in earnings.”
Booysen said: “I would probably go for Alibaba at the moment, and if you look at the Alibaba chart you’ll see there has been a gradual uptrend and a nice pull back from very overbought levels.”
Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.