WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and Alibaba

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Alibaba.

Duys said: “My pick is British American Tobacco, I think we’re in a world where interest rates are low and valuations are quite expensive. BAT is a business that is yielding 7.7% in pound sterling terms. It’s most likely going to grow in stock lines with margin expansion which means you’re going to get growth in earnings.”

Booysen said: “I would probably go for Alibaba at the moment, and if you look at the Alibaba chart you’ll see there has been a gradual uptrend and a nice pull back from very overbought levels.”