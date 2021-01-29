Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — gold
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
29 January 2021 - 07:52
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore gold as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock [pick] is gold. It’s come back dramatically from the highs we saw last year on the rand-gold price.”
