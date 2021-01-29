Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — gold

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

29 January 2021 - 07:52 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING
Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore gold as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock [pick] is gold. It’s come back dramatically from the highs we saw last year on the rand-gold price.”

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

New Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith right on the money

Chris Griffith has made a career of good timing. His taking the top job at Gold Fields bodes well for gold bugs
Money & Investing
1 day ago

Firming dollar takes shine off safe-haven gold

The US federal reserve has flagged concerns about the pace of recovery
Markets
1 day ago

Gold dips as markets wait for direction from the Federal Reserve

Precious metal may gain support if Fed chair Jerome Powell sounds dovish
Markets
2 days ago

Gold edges upwards on hopes for US stimulus

Prices firm as metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge gets a boost
Markets
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand gain as global stocks ...
Markets
2.
JSE slips as markets await decision by US ...
Markets
3.
World shares fall as virus lockdowns likely to ...
Markets
4.
Cryptocurrencies will soon be subject to SA’s ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker ahead of US Fed’s decision
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.