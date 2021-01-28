Markets

News Leader

WATCH: Why private equity investors are eyeing e-commerce start-ups

Southern African Venture Capital & Private Equity Association CEO Tanya van Lill talks to Business Day TV

28 January 2021 - 08:40 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DAVID SANDONATO
Picture: 123RF/DAVID SANDONATO

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way private equity capital is allocated, with investors moving away from infrastructure and energy projects in favour of financing e-commerce start-ups, particularly companies that operate in the education and health-care industries.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO of the Southern African Venture Capital & Private Equity Association CEO Tanya van Lill for more insight.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

