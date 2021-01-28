WATCH: Stock picks — Microsoft and cash

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Microsoft as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose cash.

Shapiro said: “I looked at Microsoft’s results and they are pretty good, I think we’re going to get similar results from all the tech companies. I looked at the gaming side and the cloud side of Microsoft and I still think these are massive themes that are going to dominate.”

McCurrie said: “I’m going to be a bit more cautious and I’m going to sit on cash. I think there could be a little bit of weakness coming into the market.”