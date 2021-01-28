Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand gain as global stocks recover on positive US jobs data This is despite growth in the US economy slowing in the final quarter of 2020 BL PREMIUM

The JSE rose and the rand strengthened as European stocks edged higher and US equities rebounded from their worst session since October following positive earnings and economic data in the world’s biggest economy.

The rand advanced against the dollar, euro and pound as market sentiment improved after Apple reported record quarterly earnings. Better-than-expected weekly jobless claims in the US also boosted investor optimism...