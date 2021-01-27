Markets

Oil prices up as US crude inventories fall

Concerns about a resurgence in coronavirus cases in China, the world’s second-biggest oil user, were also eased, helping support oil

27 January 2021 - 12:27 Alex Lawler
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV

London — Oil rose above $56 a barrel on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude inventories fell unexpectedly and as concerns eased about a resurgence in coronavirus cases in China, the world’s second-biggest oil user.

Industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) said US crude inventories fell by 5.3-million barrels. Analysts had expected them to rise. Official inventory figures are due at 3.30pm GMT from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Brent crude climbed 51c, or 0.9%, to $56.42 a barrel at 9.20am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 41c, or 0.8%, to $53.02.

“Oil prices are edging higher this morning amid data pointing to an unexpected drop in US crude stocks,” said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM.

Brent is near an 11-month high of $57.42 reached on January 13, having recovered from a 21-year low below $16 in April 2020 due to a demand recovery particularly in China and huge supply cuts by oil cartel Opec and its allies, including Russia (Opec+).

“Oil continues consolidating,” said Jeffrey Halley of brokerage Oanda. “The Saudi Arabian cuts, Opec+ compliance above 85%, and an insatiable demand from Asia means that oil has seen its cyclical lows for 2021.”

In focus later will be the results of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. Analysts expect the central bank to stick to its dovish tone to help speed the economic recovery.

Still, rising coronavirus infections in places such as Britain and US are limiting gains, and China has recently grappled with a coronavirus resurgence.

However, official Chinese data showed 75 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the lowest daily rise since January 11, easing concern of a sharp drop in travel over the Lunar New Year when hundreds of millions typically travel. 

Reuters

Global markets a bit jittery ahead of US Fed decisions

The Fed is not expected to make policy changes but investors are listening for changes in tone about the economic outlook and any mention of tapering ...
1 hour ago

JSE slips as markets await decision by US Federal Reserve

Analysts are expecting the central bank to stick to its dovish tone to help speed up economic recovery in the US
1 hour ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Asos and MTN

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments talk to Business Day TV
3 hours ago

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.