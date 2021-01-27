Markets JSE slips as markets await decision by US Federal Reserve Analysts are expecting the central bank to stick to its dovish tone to help speed up economic recovery in the US BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, and its global market counterparts were mixed as investors digested hurdles to US President Joe Biden’s stimulus proposal. Focus is on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement later on Wednesday.

US stimulus talks continue in Washington, with Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer saying Democrats would move forward on Biden’s $1.9-trillion coronavirus relief plan without Republican support if necessary...