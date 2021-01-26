Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Satrix China ETF and Raubex
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Satrix China ETF as his stock pick of the day and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Raubex.
Reeders said: “There has already been a switch to emerging markets and the one that we can do locally, if you have a local share portfolio, is Satrix China.”
Marx said: “I’ve gone for Raubex, the stock really hasn’t done much, despite the fact that they won an additional R6bn worth of tenders since releasing results, where they already had a strong R10bn order book. This company will benefit from a continued rollout of a backlog of road infrastructure as well as government’s recently gazetted infrastructure projects.”
