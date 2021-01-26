Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Bank of America

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

26 January 2021 - 11:03 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Bank Of America as her stock pick of the day.

“My pick is a Bank of America. We saw during the height of the Covid crisis that banking stocks and financials sold off quite dramatically. People were worried, mainly about credit impairments, and you’re not seeing credit impairments being as bad as we thought because of the stimulus cheques that came through. Bank of America is very geared towards consumer banking and it’s very interest-rate sensitive.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Big tech companies back in favour with hedge funds

Investors increase holdings as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet are expected to outperform rest of the market
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Amid a global pandemic, ‘Davos man’ can show relevance

President Cyril Ramaphosa has a chance to push SA’s agenda during a virtual address at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting
15 hours ago

Bank of America posts higher than expected quarterly profit

Underscoring its confidence in the US economy, the bank releases $800m set aside to cover coronavirus-driven loan losses
6 days ago

Asian shares up as investors bet on China’s recovery

Nikkei bounces and MSCI index firms close to record highs
1 week ago

Faced with a crumbling empire, Donald Trump will struggle to come back

President entered office worth $3bn and will leave about $500m poorer, while his buildings are saddled with more than $1bn in debt
1 week ago

Fast processing of stimulus payments wins digital banks more US customers

Companies pre-fund deposits they expect account-holders to receive from treasury department
1 week ago

