WATCH: Are SA bonds still attractive?

Ninety One’s Malcolm Charles discusses what is in store for SA’s bond market in 2021

26 January 2021 - 09:56 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SLAVOMÍR VALIGURSKÝ
Picture: 123RF/SLAVOMÍR VALIGURSKÝ

SA bonds have come out tops over the past five years, delivering returns of 10.4% a year between 2016 and 2020. But, with numerous risks at play, will this trend continue?

Business Day TV spoke to Malcolm Charles of Ninety One to find out more.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

