WATCH: Are SA bonds still attractive?
Ninety One’s Malcolm Charles discusses what is in store for SA’s bond market in 2021
26 January 2021 - 09:56
SA bonds have come out tops over the past five years, delivering returns of 10.4% a year between 2016 and 2020. But, with numerous risks at play, will this trend continue?
Business Day TV spoke to Malcolm Charles of Ninety One to find out more.
