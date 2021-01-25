MARKET WRAP: JSE surges to another record high as Naspers surges again
Index heavyweights Naspers and Prosus rally as Chinese investors pile into Tencent
25 January 2021 - 19:10
The JSE set a fresh intraday record, tracking gains in index heavyweights Naspers and Prosus, while the rand extended its decline above R15/$ on concern SA’s ballooning government debt may expand further as Covid-19 continues to ravage the economy.
The all share index surged above 65,000 points after Citigroup lifted its price target on Tencent shares by 19% to HK$876, prompting an 11% jump in shares of the Chinese internet giant, in which Naspers holds a 31% stake via its international arm, Prosus...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now