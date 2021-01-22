Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand fall as global market rally stumbles The R2030 government bond firmed, with the yield slipping four basis points to 8.78% BL PREMIUM

The JSE and the rand fell after the recent global market rally stumbled as new coronavirus restrictions dented investor optimism about US President Joe Biden’s plans to increase fiscal stimulus measures in the world’s biggest economy.

The rand traded back above R15/$ after Hong Kong imposed its first lockdown to combat Covid-19 a day after mainland China said it would impose strict testing on travelers during its Lunar New Year celebrations amid an increase in infections...