Markets JSE lifted by Naspers and gold miners as China's Covid-19 numbers surge Caution prevails as China implements stricter lockdown measures, with the rand extending its losses

The JSE all share eked out some gains on Friday morning, lifted by Naspers and gold miners, amid caution on global markets as China’s Covid-19 numbers surge.

The world’s second-largest economy has implemented lockdown measures in the north of the country, while the restriction of travel ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday, underscores the severity of the situation, Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said in a note...