JSE lifted by Naspers and gold miners as China’s Covid-19 numbers surge
Caution prevails as China implements stricter lockdown measures, with the rand extending its losses
22 January 2021 - 10:30
The JSE all share eked out some gains on Friday morning, lifted by Naspers and gold miners, amid caution on global markets as China’s Covid-19 numbers surge.
The world’s second-largest economy has implemented lockdown measures in the north of the country, while the restriction of travel ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday, underscores the severity of the situation, Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said in a note...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now