WATCH: The stocks to watch in 2021
Cannon Asset Managers CEO Adrian Saville talks to Business Day TV about his stock favourites for 2021
21 January 2021 - 07:51
Last year was a gruelling year for investors as markets dealt with the fallout from Covid-19, but now that some calm has returned, what stocks are offering value?
Business Day TV spoke to Cannon Asset Managers CEO Adrian Saville to find out.
