WATCH: Stock pick — Alibaba

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose Alibaba as his stock pick of the day.

“An interesting story is that about three to four months ago Alibaba CEO Jack Ma had some mild criticism of the Chinese government, which they don’t allow, and ever since that day he has disappeared, effectively we haven’t seen Jack Ma anywhere. There was a possibility that he had been arrested or in detention and then just in the past day or so he has reappeared in the market and in public and that’s the reason that Alibaba jumped up almost 10% on the day.”