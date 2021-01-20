Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Gladstone Land
Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft talk to Business Day TV
20 January 2021 - 09:08
Deryck Janse van Rensburg Anchor chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Gladstone Land.
Janse van Rensburg said: “My stock pick tonight is Afrimat, I think as you mentioned earlier in the show iron-ore prices and where it is at the moment is supportive, the stock is looking cheap and I back management as they’ve executed extremely well over the past three to five years.”
Combrinck said: “My stock is called Gladstone Land Corporation, it’s one of only two Reits [real estate investment trusts] in the US that buys farmland, and only farmland.”
