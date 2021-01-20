Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Polyus

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV as his stock pick of the day

20 January 2021 - 09:00 Business Day TV
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Polyus as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick this evening is Polyus, for the viewers not familiar with it, it is currently Russia’s largest gold miner and one of the top 10 producers globally in terms of volume. It’s arguably the highest quality major miner in the world with all mines being open pit and highly mechanised.”

