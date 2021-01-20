WATCH: Investors’ guide to the galaxy in 2021

Don’t panic! Today marks 300 days of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in SA. We’ve experienced one of the most severe sell-offs in market history with three of the worst trading days recorded (historically) in March alone, as well as the shortest bear market recorded (spanning just 33 days), and now most markets are sitting at all-time highs.

Bearing this in mind, how are the stars aligning for investors in 2021?

Michel Avery speaks to Maarten Ackerman, advisory partner and chief economist at Citadel Investment Services; Liston Meintjes, independent market analyst; and Debra Slabber, portfolio specialist at Morningstar Investment Management SA.