WATCH: Investors’ guide to the galaxy in 2021

Michael Avery talks to a panel about possible market investments for 2021

20 January 2021 - 14:02 Business Day TV
Don’t panic! Today marks 300 days of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in SA. We’ve experienced one of the most severe sell-offs in market history with three of the worst trading days recorded (historically) in March alone, as well as the shortest bear market recorded (spanning just 33 days), and now most markets are sitting at all-time highs.

Bearing this in mind, how are the stars aligning for investors in 2021?

Michel Avery speaks to Maarten Ackerman, advisory partner and chief economist at Citadel Investment Services; Liston Meintjes, independent market analyst; and Debra Slabber, portfolio specialist at Morningstar Investment Management SA.

JSE lifts as eyes turn to incoming US administration

Investors will be watching Joe Biden’s inauguration speech on Wednesday for details on the country’s $1.9-trillion stimulus package proposal
Markets
1 day ago

Africa private-equity investors have a R30bn cash pile after pandemic

Businesses in the education, health care and retail sectors operating online are among the top picks for investors
World
18 hours ago

An open letter to BDO SA’s auditing colleagues, peers, and partners

SPONSORED | Let’s strive to be better, not bigger
Opinion
6 hours ago

STREET DOGS: A warning on bitcoin

Tether, which has been under investigation, could be manipulating price of cryptocurrency
Opinion
22 hours ago

Asian shares up as investors bet on China’s recovery

Nikkei bounces and MSCI index firms close to record highs
Markets
1 day ago

