MARKET WRAP: JSE hits new record high on US stimulus plans
20 January 2021 - 18:44
The JSE closed at another record high on Wednesday, tracking firmer global markets as US treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen advocated for a large fiscal relief package to help the US economy deal with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
At her confirmation hearing for the position on Tuesday, Yellen endorsed president-elect Joe Biden’s higher aid spending, saying that the benefits of a big stimulus package were greater than the expenses of a higher debt burden. She called on the government to “act big” on a Covid-19 economic relief package, which helped lift markets...
