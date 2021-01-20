Markets JSE lifts as Janet Yellen confirmation hearing boosts sentiment The US treasury secretary nominee says the benefits of a big stimulus package are greater than the expenses of a higher debt burden BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday, with global sentiment lifted as US treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen advocated for a large fiscal relief package, to help the country's economy to deal with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At her confirmation hearing for the position on Tuesday, she said that the benefits of a big stimulus package were greater than the expenses of a higher debt burden, calling on the government to “act big” on a Covid-19 economic relief package, which helped lift markets...