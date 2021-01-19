WATCH: Why the rand began the week on the back foot

Markets

FXTM’s Lukman Otunuga talks to Business Day TV about some of the trends at play in the forex markets

19 January 2021 - 07:33 Business Day TV
The local unit kicked off the week on a softer note, as the dollar proved to be resilient.

Business Day TV discussed some of the trends currently at play in the forex markets with Lukman Otunuga from FXTM.

Reserve Bank may keep rate cut in reserve

Rand has weakened and the global environment is more uncertain
Business
2 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as US stimulus ‘already priced in’

The all share lost 0.52% and the top 40 0.49%, with the rand falling along with its emerging-market peers
Markets
3 days ago

Fuel set for hefty hikes in February, AA warns

The Automobile Association says that unless the picture drastically improves by month-end, SA’s fragile economy is set for a major hit
National
3 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer on positive economic figures in China

Progress in vaccine distribution and the prospect of a quick approval of stimulus for the US economy helps support markets
Markets
13 hours ago

JSE firms on positive economic figures in China

China’s data shows that it is leading … the world out of the pandemic-related recession in 2020, an Oanda analyst says
Markets
22 hours ago

