News Leader
WATCH: Why the rand began the week on the back foot
FXTM’s Lukman Otunuga talks to Business Day TV about some of the trends at play in the forex markets
19 January 2021 - 07:33
The local unit kicked off the week on a softer note, as the dollar proved to be resilient.
Business Day TV discussed some of the trends currently at play in the forex markets with Lukman Otunuga from FXTM.
FXTM’s Lukman Otunuga talks to Business Day TV about some of the trends at play in the forex markets
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.