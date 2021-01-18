Markets

Rebounding China helps oil price steady

Security concerns ahead of the US presidential inauguration are also dragging on investor sentiment, said PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga

18 January 2021 - 13:40 Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA

London — Oil prices held steady on Monday as a better-than-expected quarterly rebound for China’s economy countered fears over soaring Covid-19 cases around the world and tight restrictions that could dent economic growth and fuel consumption.

Brent crude gained three US cents, or 0.1%, at $55.13 a barrel by 9.38am GMT while US oil was up 2c, or less than 0.1%, at $52.38.

China’s economy picked up in the fourth quarter, with growth beating expectations as it ended a coronavirus-hit 2020 in remarkably good shape and remained poised to expand further this year even as the pandemic raged unabated.

However, China was in marked contrast to the US and Europe, where the spread of coronavirus has raised doubts over how soon economies could recover.

“Corona-induced economic fears, a stronger US dollar and more pessimistic investor sentiment are all playing their part in the fact that Brent is trading ... around $3 lower than last Wednesday,” Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

Security concerns ahead of this week’s US presidential inauguration are also dragging on investor sentiment, said PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga.

“In addition to the coronavirus running amok, this week’s tense presidential inauguration can also cause unease among investors,” he said.

US drillers last week put more oil and natural gas rigs to work for an eighth consecutive week, encouraged by recent price strength that made production more profitable, though the number of operating rigs is still less than half the level of a year ago.

US drillers have indicated they will continue to keep their spending under control, ANZ Research said in a note.

“The economics also don’t favour a surge in drilling, with half of the industry still uneconomical,” they said.

Oil prices also found support in a drop in Libyan oil output, with Waha Oil Company reducing production by up to 200,000 barrels per day because of maintenance on the main pipeline that links the Al-Samah and Al-Dhahra oilfields to Es Sider port.

Reuters

Global shares slip as virus worries vie with hope of quick recovery

World shares sink as virus fears offset recovery hopes
Markets
2 hours ago

JSE firms on positive economic figures in China

China’s data shows that it is leading … the world out of the pandemic-related recession in 2020, an Oanda analyst says
Markets
3 hours ago

Drop in oil casts doubts on market’s recovery as coronavirus infections rise

Brent crude and US oil fall nearly 1% after declining in the previous session
Markets
6 hours ago

Gold steadies as prospects of huge US relief aid outweigh stronger dollar

Greenback’s run has more to do with safe haven than a discernible pivot to a stronger currency, analyst says
Markets
7 hours ago

Asia shares trim losses as Chinese recovery offsets weak US consumer spending

Blue chips gain 0.8% after the economy grows 6.5% in the fourth quarter on a year earlier
Markets
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Drop in oil casts doubts on market’s recovery as ...
Markets
2.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Monday ...
Markets
3.
Bitcoin plunge taints cryptocurrency’s allure for ...
Markets
4.
Gold steadies as prospects of huge US relief aid ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as US stimulus ‘already ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.