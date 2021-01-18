Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer on positive economic figures in China US markets were closed on Monday due to Martin Luther King holiday BL PREMIUM

The JSE firmed on Monday, staying close to its record highs, as better-than-expected Chinese data lifted sentiment towards commodity producers such as SA that supply the world's second-largest economy.

While the rally that continued into the New Year has lost some steam because of surging Covid-19 cases and stricter lockdowns across the country, progress in distributing vaccines and the prospect of a quick approval of stimulus for the US economy after Joe Biden's inauguration as president has helped support markets...