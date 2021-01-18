Markets JSE firms on positive economic figures in China China’s data shows that it is leading … the world out of the pandemic-related recession in 2020, an Oanda analyst says BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Monday with sentiment lifted by the better-than-expected Chinese economic data.

There are renewed economic recovery hopes after China's GDP jumped 6.5% in the final quarter of 2020, topping forecasts and pre-pandemic growth rates. The data also meant the Chinese economy was the only major one to avoid a contraction in 2020...