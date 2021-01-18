JSE firms on positive economic figures in China
China’s data shows that it is leading … the world out of the pandemic-related recession in 2020, an Oanda analyst says
18 January 2021 - 11:30
The JSE was firmer on Monday with sentiment lifted by the better-than-expected Chinese economic data.
There are renewed economic recovery hopes after China's GDP jumped 6.5% in the final quarter of 2020, topping forecasts and pre-pandemic growth rates. The data also meant the Chinese economy was the only major one to avoid a contraction in 2020...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now