Markets

Gold steadies as prospects of huge US relief aid outweigh stronger dollar

Greenback’s run has more to do with safe haven than a discernible pivot to a stronger currency, analyst says

18 January 2021 - 07:43 Sumita Layek
Gold bars are displayed during a photo opportunity at the Ginza Tanaka store in Tokyo. Picture: REUTERS/YURIKO NAKAO
Gold bars are displayed during a photo opportunity at the Ginza Tanaka store in Tokyo. Picture: REUTERS/YURIKO NAKAO

Bengaluru — Gold prices steadied after dropping to their lowest in 1½ months on Monday, as prospects of a huge US coronavirus relief aid outweighed a stronger dollar and lifted bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold was steady at $1,826.79 per ounce by 5.49am, after having dropped to its lowest since December 2, 2020 at $1,809.90 earlier in the session. US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,826.60.

“The gold market remains relatively supported at these levels, as the current run of the US dollar has more to do with safe haven, rather than a discernible pivot to a stronger dollar,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.

Earlier in the session, the US dollar held near a four-week peak against rival currencies, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

“The US stimulus [plan] is quite large, we’re going to get about 1.9-trillion or 1.5-trillion [dollar], and either scenario is good for gold,” Innes said.

US President-elect Joe Biden last week unveiled a $1.9-trillion stimulus package proposal to jump-start the economy and said he wants 100-million Covid-19 vaccine shots during his first 100 days in office.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, likely from large stimulus.

“The US dollar and yields may be the new safe havens rather than precious metals and would weigh on prices in the short term,” Phillip Futures said in a note.

“Our market view remain bullish for the long term as the US dollar is expected to remain structurally weak in the long term.”

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3% to $24.81 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.5% to $1,078.59, while palladium gained 0.1% to $2,385.29.

Reuters

Asia shares trim losses as Chinese recovery offsets weak US consumer spending

Blue chips gain 0.8% after the economy grows 6.5% in the fourth quarter on a year earlier
Markets
1 hour ago

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Monday after Chinese GDP numbers

Data paints a conflicting picture of the health of the world’s second-largest economy
Markets
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Bitcoin plunge taints cryptocurrency’s allure for ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as US stimulus ‘already ...
Markets
3.
EU sets out plans to limit dollar reliance and ...
Markets
4.
Oil falls as lockdowns dampen demand in China
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Brookfield ...
Markets

Related Articles

Biden’s stimulus plans, Fed’s dovish stance push gold higher

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as US stimulus ‘already priced in’

Markets

Barrick’s gold output rises 4.4% from previous quarter

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.