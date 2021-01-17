Markets

EU sets out plans to limit dollar reliance and boost euro

Proposal includes measures to protect against currency shocks and allow greater scrutiny of foreign takeovers

17 January 2021 - 17:12 Kit Rees and Viktoria Dendrinou
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY FEDOSKIN
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY FEDOSKIN

Brussels — The EU has set out plans to strengthen the international role of the euro as it seeks to erode the dominance of the dollar and lessen the bloc’s vulnerability to financial risks, including US sanctions.

The plan includes measures to help protect against currency shocks and allow greater scrutiny of foreign takeovers, according to a draft of the proposal obtained by Bloomberg. The plan to foster “openness, strength and resilience”, was earlier reported by the Financial Times.

“The extraterritorial application of unilateral sanctions by third countries has seriously affected the EU’s and its member states’ ability to advance foreign policy objectives, to honour international agreements and to manage bilateral relations with sanctioned countries,” the document says.

“At times, unilateral actions by third countries have compromised legitimate trade and investment of EU businesses with other countries.”

US President Donald Trump has imposed a slew of sanctions on individuals and countries — including China, Iran, Russia, North Korea and Venezuela — that have affected companies and payment services across the globe. The US has also pressured EU nations to abandon an alternative payment system meant to shield European trade with Iran from American sanctions.

In the case of China, tensions have escalated with the US’s latest move to delist three Chinese companies from the New York Stock Exchange and the blacklisting of Xiaomi, a smartphone maker.

The proposals come as the EU seeks to better protect its foreign policy and strategic interests, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, which roiled global markets and sapped economic growth.

The document highlighted that falling valuations of European stocks raised the risk of some strategic firms being taken over, with the possible loss of technological expertise.

The document is set to be adopted by the European Commission on January 19, the day before US president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The draft seen by Bloomberg is not final and its contents could still change before its adoption.

Bloomberg

ECB faces pushback against latest stimulus package

ECB's plan to let banks borrow even more at negative rates ran into resistance and was downsized
World
3 days ago

France tightens coronavirus curfew and border controls

Government will impose a nationwide 6pm curfew for at least 15 days starting on Saturday to stem the spread of coronavirus
World
2 days ago

Soaring global inflation not on the horizon yet

Consumer prices look set to keep falling amid raging Covid-19, worrying virus variants and more hard lockdowns
Opinion
1 week ago

Scottish fishermen are selling in Denmark amid Brexit chaos

Seafood From Scotland said prices for many species have fallen as much as 80% in the UK and so the long sail is worth it, for now
World
2 days ago

Christine Lagarde calls for global regulation of bitcoin

ECB president joins a number of regulators calling for tighter rules governing cryptocurrencies amid money laundering  activities
World
4 days ago

ECB lifts bank dividend ban, but with hefty limits on payout levels

Continent’s banks must keep dividends and share repurchases to less than 15% of profit for 2019 and 2020, or 0.2% of their key capital ratio, ...
World
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Brookfield ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Will bitcoin continue its upward trend in ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as US stimulus ‘already ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE resumes record run on US ...
Markets
5.
JSE muted as investors look towards US stimulus ...
Markets

Related Articles

Biden plans $1.9-trillion stimulus for pandemic-hit economy

World / Americas

ECB’s bond buying is hoped to offset a debt glut heading into 2021

World / Europe

Washington battens down its hatches ahead of inauguration

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.