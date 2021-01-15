Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Bidcorp

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

15 January 2021 - 08:33 Business Day TV
Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson. Picture: RICHARD STREVER/ ZOOM PHOTOGRAPHY
Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson. Picture: RICHARD STREVER/ ZOOM PHOTOGRAPHY

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Bidcorp as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Bidcorp, you know they’re a food service company and a large part of their operations are based in New Zealand, Australia and China and these countries have weathered the Covid crisis quite significantly. This will provide some impetus for a better earnings outlook and the other big region covers Europe and UK.”

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Dolly Mokgatle was ambitious, tenacious and strong willed, says Wendy Lucas-Bull

Business veteran’s sudden passing prompts an outpouring of tributes
National
3 days ago

Hot stocks 2021: The fear and loathing edition

The markets did not escape the ravages of 2020. Despite some pockets of optimism, a rocky start has left investors less than upbeat about 2021
Features
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: Sasol and BidCorp lift JSE as positive vaccine news boosts global markets

A stronger rand and positive sentiment created by Joe Biden’s win in the US presidential election, saw banks and financials faring best on the day
Markets
2 months ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Reinet and Bidcorp

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
Markets
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE resumes record run on US ...
Markets
2.
Market data — January 14 2021
Markets
3.
Global stocks up ahead of Biden’s expected US ...
Markets
4.
Dow and Nasdaq hit record highs ahead of Biden’s ...
Markets
5.
Foreign investors dump R6bn in SA bonds as global ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.