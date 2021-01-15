Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Bidcorp
15 January 2021 - 08:33
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Bidcorp as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with Bidcorp, you know they’re a food service company and a large part of their operations are based in New Zealand, Australia and China and these countries have weathered the Covid crisis quite significantly. This will provide some impetus for a better earnings outlook and the other big region covers Europe and UK.”
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
