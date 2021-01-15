MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as US stimulus ‘already priced in’
The all share lost 0.52% and the top 40 0.49%, with the rand falling along with its emerging-market peers
15 January 2021 - 18:28
The JSE tracked weaker European markets on Friday, pulled lower by resources, property and general retailers, as investors assessed the much-anticipated US Covid-19 relief plan and stricter lockdowns amid surging Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world.
US president-elect Joe Biden has proposed a $1.9-trillion stimulus plan to fund immediate relief for the pandemic-wracked US and jump-start the world’s largest economy. Global stocks initially firmed on Thursday on reports that the stimulus package could be bigger than expected. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now