JSE muted as investors look towards US stimulus package
Global stocks had initially firmed on Thursday on a report that the stimulus package could be as big as $2-trillion
15 January 2021 - 11:25
The JSE was little changed on Friday morning, with its global peers mostly firmer as investors assessed a much anticipated US Covid-19 relief plan by president-elect Joe Biden.
Biden has proposed a $1.9-trillion stimulus plan to fund immediate relief for the pandemic-wracked US and jump-start the world’s largest economy...
