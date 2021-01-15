Markets JSE muted as investors look towards US stimulus package Global stocks had initially firmed on Thursday on a report that the stimulus package could be as big as $2-trillion BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Friday morning, with its global peers mostly firmer as investors assessed a much anticipated US Covid-19 relief plan by president-elect Joe Biden.

Biden has proposed a $1.9-trillion stimulus plan to fund immediate relief for the pandemic-wracked US and jump-start the world’s largest economy...