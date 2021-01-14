Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Sea Group, Transaction Capital and Cartrack
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth talk to Business Day TV
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Sea Group as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Transaction Capital and Cartrack.
Shapiro said: “I’m still into tech and there’s a company in Singapore called Sea Group that do digital payments, gaming and e-commerce. And why I like it is it serves the whole of Southeast Asia and I like that area very much.”
McCurrie said: “I’ve got two stock picks, first Transaction Capital, I know the share price is at quite high levels but it’s a fantastic company over time. And then Cartrack and I know about all the hype on Cartrack and going to Nasdaq, but they just came out with the trading updates and their share price was up 5%, a fantastic trading update.”
