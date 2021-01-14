WATCH: Stock picks — Sea Group, Transaction Capital and Cartrack

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Sea Group as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Transaction Capital and Cartrack.

Shapiro said: “I’m still into tech and there’s a company in Singapore called Sea Group that do digital payments, gaming and e-commerce. And why I like it is it serves the whole of Southeast Asia and I like that area very much.”

McCurrie said: “I’ve got two stock picks, first Transaction Capital, I know the share price is at quite high levels but it’s a fantastic company over time. And then Cartrack and I know about all the hype on Cartrack and going to Nasdaq, but they just came out with the trading updates and their share price was up 5%, a fantastic trading update.”