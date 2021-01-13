WATCH: Stock pick — Brookfield Infrastructure
Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
13 January 2021 - 08:47
Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx chose Brookfield Infrastructure as her stock pick of the day.
“A favourite of mine for a long time has been Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. It is one of the world’s largest infrastructure investors and developers. They focus on energy, transport, utilities and also data infrastructure.”
