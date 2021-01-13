Markets

WATCH: How Saudi Arabia’s promises to cut output boosted oil

SEB Markets’ Bjarne Schieldrop talks to Business Day TV about oil prices

13 January 2021 - 08:29 Business Day TV
Oil. Picture: REUTERS
Oil. Picture: REUTERS

The global increase in coronavirus cases has interrupted a recovery in oil prices, and Saudi Arabia wants to bolster prices with voluntary production cuts for February and March.

Business Day TV spoke to Bjarne Schieldrop from SEB Markets about his outlook for oil in 2021.

