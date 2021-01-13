News Leader
WATCH: How Saudi Arabia’s promises to cut output boosted oil
SEB Markets’ Bjarne Schieldrop talks to Business Day TV about oil prices
13 January 2021 - 08:29
The global increase in coronavirus cases has interrupted a recovery in oil prices, and Saudi Arabia wants to bolster prices with voluntary production cuts for February and March.
Business Day TV spoke to Bjarne Schieldrop from SEB Markets about his outlook for oil in 2021.
SEB Markets’ Bjarne Schieldrop talks to Business Day TV about oil prices
