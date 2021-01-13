Markets

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | The rise of cryptocurrencies during the pandemic

Richard de Sousa, CEO at AltCoinTrader talks about how digital currencies could enable transfer of wealth in SA

13 January 2021 - 16:21 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we look at the rise of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Richard de Sousa, CEO at AltCoinTrader, a local cryptocurrency exchange. 

Join the conversation: 

Bitcoin, the world’s most famous cryptocurrency, has undergone a transformation in public perception in recent years, experiencing a rally in its price, especially during the pandemic. Traditionally, investors have viewed it as being risky, unstable and associated with online criminal activity. 

The tone seems to be changing with more interest being shown by both retail and institutional investors, which has resulted in the value of bitcoin rising. Having started 2020 at R105,000, it has steadily risen more than five-fold. At the time of writing, one bitcoin was trading at R530,621.97. 

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

De Sousa says institutional investors formally getting into the cryptocurrency market has helped increase interest and adoption over the past year. This is significant because these investors have previously shied away from investing in such currencies, viewing them as risky and unproven.

Having access to large pools of capital, such as pension funds, backing from these investors carries much weight. This is coupled by fintech companies such as PayPal, which now allow cryptocurrencies as a payment method. 

De Sousa says the trend has been similar in SA, especially for retail investors, who have been buying up the digital currency. That said, institutional investors in SA are yet to get into the bitcoin market as seen in other countries. De Sousa thinks this is a pity as cryptocurrencies provide an opportunity for a transfer of wealth in the SA economy. 

The discussion also focuses on AltCoinTrader’s trading volumes, uptake of cryptocurrencies in SA, how US regulators have allowed banks to use blockchain as a payment layer, issues holding local institutional investors from the market, and what it will take to have blockchain-backed currencies used at retail locations in day to day life.  

De Sousa also details AltCoinTrader’s new savings and interest-bearing product for its clients, who can now earn interest on their cryptocurrency holdings.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | How to manage working remotely more efficiently

Working remotely in SA means having to contend with load-shedding, too
National
1 day ago

PODCAST | What Black Friday data reveals about SA’s online shopping trends

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by PayU SA CEO Karen Nadasen to discuss how South Africans have embraced online shopping
Economy
1 month ago

PODCAST | The state of brand communication during crisis times in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loeries, to discuss marketing trends during the pandemic
Business
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Foreign investors dump R6bn in SA bonds as global ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE still at record high despite ...
Markets
3.
JSE to contend with flat or higher Asian markets ...
Markets
4.
JSE firms as investors remain optimistic amid US ...
Markets
5.
Gold inches higher as dollar rally loses steam
Markets

Related Articles

Be prepared to lose everything, warns UK crypto regulator

World / Europe

Bitcoin’s wild weekend gyrations buck efficient market theory

Markets

Bitcoin on its longest winning run in over a year

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.