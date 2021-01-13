Markets

Market data — January 13 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

13 January 2021 - 21:52
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Foreign investors dump R6bn in SA bonds as global ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE still at record high despite ...
Markets
3.
JSE firms as investors remain optimistic amid US ...
Markets
4.
JSE to contend with flat or higher Asian markets ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — Brookfield Infrastructure
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.