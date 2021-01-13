Markets

Gold inches higher as dollar rally loses steam

Bullion rises, while outlook of US fiscal stimulus further boosts the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge

13 January 2021 - 07:58 Sumita Layek
A salesman displays gold bars in Hyderabad, India. Picture: REUTERS/KRISHNENDU HALDER
A salesman displays gold bars in Hyderabad, India. Picture: REUTERS/KRISHNENDU HALDER

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Wednesday as the dollar pulled back and the US treasury yields traded lower, while the outlook of a huge US fiscal stimulus further boosted the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,858.56/oz by 2.55am GMT, while US gold futures gained 0.9% to $1,860.10.

“The big picture is it’s still a very constructive year for gold. With real yields remaining rather negative and as the dollar continues its path lower as the year unfolds, making gold an attractive proposition,” said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if we see dips or a short-term downtrend in gold as the US dollar balances out.”

Benchmark 10-year treasury yields fell from 10-month highs, dragging the dollar lower and making gold cheaper for other unit holders.

Further boosting gold was US president-elect Joe Biden’s plan to inject the virus-hit economy with “trillions” of dollars in relief measures. Global coronavirus infections rose to more than 91-million, with several Asian and European countries enforcing stricter restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, while vaccination rates remained underwhelming.

Several US Federal Reserve officials see the economy recovering strongly if the vaccinations gather pace, but that also invokes questions about the outlook of central bank's monetary policy.

“Stimulus from Biden should increase inflation expectations and should be good for gold in the short term, but it does rely on the Fed still remaining accommodative, keeping long term rates low,” Rodda said.

Silver dipped 0.2% to $25.51/oz. Platinum rose 0.3% to $1,079.21, while palladium eased 0.2% to $2,388.78.

Reuters

Market data — January 12 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE still at record high despite surging virus

Stocks may be beginning to lose some of their momentum after an extension of the rally to a record high last week
Markets
14 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Foreign investors dump R6bn in SA bonds as global ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE still at record high despite ...
Markets
3.
JSE to contend with flat or higher Asian markets ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces higher Asian markets on Tuesday
Markets
5.
Gold inches higher as dollar rally loses steam
Markets

Related Articles

JSE to contend with flat or higher Asian markets on Wednesday

Markets

Asian markets take their lead from slightly stronger Wall Street

Markets

Oil extends gains after fall in US stocks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.