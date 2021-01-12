Markets

World shares a mixed bag amid pandemic surge

Investors are waiting to see how the Covid-19 surge plays out ahead of the new earnings season

12 January 2021 - 11:29 Huw Jones
Picture: 123RF/SLAVOMÍR VALIGURSKÝ
Picture: 123RF/SLAVOMÍR VALIGURSKÝ

London — World shares were mixed on Tuesday as investors paused to assess how much worse the Covid-19 pandemic could get while waiting for a new earnings season on Wall Street to inject fresh direction.

US bonds remained under pressure, with yields building on their 10-month highs, though not yet at levels that make them more attractive than stocks, analysts said.

Blue chip indices in London, Paris and Frankfurt were little changed in early trading on Tuesday. European shares hit their highest levels in 10 months last week but had eased on Monday.

Oil majors BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total gained as crude prices rose on expectations of a drawdown in US stockpiles.

“It’s a little bit of a pause for reflection after getting off to an absolute flyer this year,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. “The main focus now is how much worse can it get in respect to Covid in the UK and Europe, and is China starting to see evidence of a new wave.” 

There was little in the way of major corporate earnings news or key economic data as markets waited for the new earnings season on Wall Street, with banks JPMorgan, Citi and Wells Fargo reporting on Friday.

“The big takeaway from those will be, how much more will they set aside in terms of loan-loss provision, as they were quite heavy in 2020, and how many of the US banks restart buybacks and dividends,” Hewson said. “I suspect it won’t be as many as people think.”

A sell-off in bonds was fueled by the prospect of more US government stimulus under president-elect Joe Biden, who takes office next week. Yields were also propped up by markets bringing forward bets on US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes to 2023, and a withdrawal or tapering of asset purchases before then.

The yield on benchmark US government 10-year debt, which rises when prices fall, gained 1.6 basis points to 1.149% after hitting a fresh 10-month high of 1.1580%.

S&P 500 futures were 0.14% higher.

The dollar held its recent gains, helped by the spike in US treasury yields.

Profit-taking

Consolidation was a theme in Asia overnight as well, where MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5% after touching an all-time high on Monday, led by a 2.6% drop in South Korea as investors took some profit from a soaring Kospi.

Drugmakers lifted Japan’s Nikkei to a fresh three-decade high after reports of another effective Covid-19 treatment, though the index eased to be 0.16% lower in the afternoon.

Strong inflows helped Chinese blue chips rise 1.11%.

A resurgent dollar clung to four days of gains against other major currencies, holding the euro and yen close to multi-week lows.

“We’ve seen a very strong week or so [in equities] and I think the lower moves we are seeing are a bit of profit-taking,” said Chad Padowitz, chief investment officer at Talaria Capital in Melbourne.

Overnight, the Nasdaq led modest losses on Wall Street, falling 1.3% as investors sold tech giants who have taken actions against US President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Brent crude was up 0.68% at $56.04, while US crude traded at $52.65 per barrel, up 0.4%. Gold, which has been sold as US yields rise because it pays no interest, steadied at $1,853 an ounce, up 0.5%

Reuters

Oil prices fall as virus cases climb

Expected drop in US crude stockpiles for fifth week in a row stems losses
Markets
5 hours ago

Stocks ease from highs as bond sell-off extends

US political uncertainty and rising Covid-19 cases temper the mood
Markets
5 hours ago

JSE faces higher Asian markets on Tuesday

Global focus is still on the US where further stimulus measures are expected, while SA’s level 3 lockdown has been extended
Markets
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces higher Asian markets on Tuesday
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker as SA continues to ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock pick — Aspen
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Invesco global ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Why analysts expect a brighter 2021 for ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE muted as surging Covid-19 cases weigh on sentiment

Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Invesco global water ETF

Markets

Gold pushes higher as stocks dip

Markets

WATCH: Why analysts expect a brighter 2021 for emerging markets

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.