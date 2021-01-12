Markets

WATCH: Why analysts expect a brighter 2021 for emerging markets

UBS company analyst Tilmann Kolb talks to Business Day TV about the expectation of a market recovery

12 January 2021 - 07:16 Business Day TV
UBS believes that emerging market assets will shine in 2021, saying that they are ready for the global recovery expected in 2021.

Business Day TV spoke to UBS company analyst Tilmann Kolb for more insight.

