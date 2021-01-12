NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why analysts expect a brighter 2021 for emerging markets
UBS company analyst Tilmann Kolb talks to Business Day TV about the expectation of a market recovery
12 January 2021 - 07:16
UBS believes that emerging market assets will shine in 2021, saying that they are ready for the global recovery expected in 2021.
Business Day TV spoke to UBS company analyst Tilmann Kolb for more insight.
