Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Invesco global water ETF
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV
12 January 2021 - 08:03
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Invesco global water ETF.
Nair said: “I’m going to go with a local stock, a local retailer. You’ve got some quality businesses out there and Shoprite for me is one of those. If we do end up getting a harder lockdown, they will probably benefit because people won’t be able to go to restaurants any longer.”
Booysen said: “I’m going for an internationally listed ETF and it primarily tracks Nasdaq-listed companies. It’s called the Invesco global water ETF and it’s just to play into a theme around clean water and investing in water.”
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.