Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Invesco global water ETF

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV

12 January 2021 - 08:03 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/GALINA PESHKOVA
Picture: 123RF/GALINA PESHKOVA

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Invesco global water ETF.

Nair said: “I’m going to go with a local stock, a local retailer. You’ve got some quality businesses out there and Shoprite for me is one of those. If we do end up getting a harder lockdown, they will probably benefit because people won’t be able to go to restaurants any longer.”

Booysen said: “I’m going for an internationally listed ETF and it primarily tracks Nasdaq-listed companies. It’s called the Invesco global water ETF and it’s just to play into a theme around clean water and investing in water.”

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV

Loyalty rewards help stretch Covid rand

Banks, retailers see uptick in members as consumers look for ways to save money
Business
2 days ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Cloudy crystal ball for SA’s battered stocks

Forecasting which sectors are likely to outperform in 2021 is fraught with difficulties, but let’s have a go anyway
Opinion
6 days ago

Over $1-trillion in market cap added to tech sector in 2019

‘Tech flows are white hot,’ says an analyst as the sector outperforms every other industry
Markets
1 year ago

Explosive growth of bond ETFs stirs fears of impending crisis

Critics warn that exchange traded funds have yet to be tested by a significant fixed-income shock, such as a rapid and sustained rise in yields
Companies
4 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker as SA continues to ...
Markets
2.
Bitcoin’s wild weekend gyrations buck efficient ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces higher Asian markets on Tuesday
Markets
4.
Market data — January 11 2021
Markets
5.
WATCH: Will bitcoin continue its upward trend in ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.