WATCH: Stock pick — Aspen

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Aspen as his stock pick of the day.

“We’ve been sticking with Aspen, it’s been on the front pages for all the right reasons for a change. It’s nice to see them getting a really good vote of confidence from Johnson & Johnson, a global giant of pharmaceuticals. We like that their debt has been played down and we like to fact that the rand is at R15.50/$ and as opposed to R17/R18 a few months ago.”