MARKET WRAP: JSE still at record high despite surging virus
Stocks may be beginning to lose some of their momentum after an extension of the rally to a record high last week
12 January 2021 - 19:11
The JSE broke a six-day winning streak on Tuesday, with global markets mixed amid concern over the rising number of countries grappling with rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases, despite lockdown restrictions in place.
On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended level 3 lockdown restrictions to February 15, with land borders closed and the ban on alcohol sales remaining in place...
