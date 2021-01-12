Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE still at record high despite surging virus Stocks may be beginning to lose some of their momentum after an extension of the rally to a record high last week BL PREMIUM

The JSE broke a six-day winning streak on Tuesday, with global markets mixed amid concern over the rising number of countries grappling with rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases, despite lockdown restrictions in place.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended level 3 lockdown restrictions to February 15, with land borders closed and the ban on alcohol sales remaining in place...