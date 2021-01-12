Market data — January 12 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
A truly nonaligned foreign posture would mean the country has no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests
The industry has applied for deferment of payment of excise duties until the ban is lifted
The act was signed into law in January 2019 and has been awaiting Ramaphosa’s decision on an implementation date
More than 16,000 victims have now joined the case seeking compensation for the data breach that occurred in 2018
Most of the SA bonds bought in the final quarter of 2020 have been sold
Groups representing producers and sellers say they cannot afford to pay tax when they cannot sell their products
São Paulo-based Butantan Institute lists an efficacy rate of 50.4%, after pressure for more transparency
Club is confident he will fill the boots of Kermit Erasmus who joined defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns
It is set to be the streaming service’s most ambitious year yet as it also acquires several movies from studios unable to use theatres
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.