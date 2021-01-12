Markets

Gold pushes higher as stocks dip

Firmer dollar and higher US Treasury yields limit metal’s gains

12 January 2021 - 07:53 Sumita Layek
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Gold ticked higher on Tuesday as Asian stocks slipped on political ferment in Washington and a global surge in coronavirus cases, though a firmer dollar and higher US Treasury yields limited gains.

Spot gold rose 0.2% at $1,847.96 an ounce by 2.35am GMT, after touching its lowest since December 2 in the previous session.

US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,847.30. Asian stocks mostly traded lower as Democrats in the US House of Representatives barrelled towards impeaching US President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol siege last week.

“The macro picture is still positive for gold, so the market appears to be in dip-buying mode, but cautious about the scale of the dips,” said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion. “Short-term gold is still vulnerable to US dollar sentiment and yields, but gold is finding some support around the $1,830 level and it may use that as a base to consolidate and push higher from.”

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields held firm at 10-month highs as investors adjusted for higher government spending, helping the dollar firm and making gold expensive. Higher bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest yielding gold.

Global coronavirus infections stood at more than 90-million as countries struggle with the pace of vaccinations.

“Gold looks underpriced at current levels. The new (virus) strain reminds us that 2021 may not be materially different from 2020 if the world doesn’t get the vaccine fast enough,” said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.

The Federal Reserve will be cautious about the timeline of tapering, Lee said, even as money markets have increased bets it would start unwinding its asset-purchase programme by the end of the year.

Silver gained 0.8% to $25.11 an ounce. Platinum rose 2.3% to $1,055.23, while palladium climbed 0.3% to $2,378.25.

Reuters

WATCH: Stock pick — Aspen

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
1 hour ago

Oil prices fall as virus cases climb

Expected drop in US crude stockpiles for fifth week in a row stems losses
Markets
1 hour ago

Stocks ease from highs as bond sell-off extends

US political uncertainty and rising Covid-19 cases temper the mood
Markets
1 hour ago

JSE faces higher Asian markets on Tuesday

Global focus is still on the US where further stimulus measures are expected, while SA’s level 3 lockdown has been extended
Markets
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker as SA continues to ...
Markets
2.
Bitcoin’s wild weekend gyrations buck efficient ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces higher Asian markets on Tuesday
Markets
4.
Market data — January 11 2021
Markets
5.
WATCH: Will bitcoin continue its upward trend in ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.