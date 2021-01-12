Foreign investors dump R6bn in SA bonds as global Covid-19 infections soar
12 January 2021 - 18:06
Foreign investors have turned sour on bonds, with the latest data showing they’ve effectively dumped all their holdings of SA fixed-income assets acquired in the final quarter of 2020 as surging Covid-19 cases across the globe stoke renewed fears about world economic growth prospects.
JSE data shows that foreign investors have already sold almost R6bn in SA bonds on a net basis so far in 2021, almost entirely reversing the R6.1bn net purchases they made in the final quarter of 2020, which came after tentative signs of a recovery boosted risk appetite...
